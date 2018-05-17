Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TransDigm Group (TDG) Share Price

News coverage about TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TransDigm Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 47.2368286800808 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

TransDigm Group traded up $0.81, hitting $324.33, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 213,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,034. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $323.47 and a 1-year high of $325.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $933.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

In related news, insider Roger Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.78, for a total transaction of $1,618,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total value of $3,480,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,170 in the last ninety days. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

