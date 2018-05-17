Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Liberty Media (LSXMA) Share Price

Media stories about Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Media earned a media sentiment score of 0.49 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 44.4029738314336 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Liberty Media traded up $1.15, reaching $45.70, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 822,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,287. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. Liberty Media has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $45.02.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. analysts anticipate that Liberty Media will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Liberty Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Liberty Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Liberty Media in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

About Liberty Media

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

