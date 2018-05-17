Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lazard (LAZ) Share Price

Headlines about Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lazard earned a news impact score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 48.2546058539178 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Lazard opened at $55.62 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.86. Lazard has a 52 week low of $54.96 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.99 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 44.63% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Lazard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 46.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Nomura lifted their target price on Lazard from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Lazard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

In other news, COO Alexander F. Stern sold 65,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $3,461,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 276,886 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $781,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,886.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,854. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

