Port Capital LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Port Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,178,000 after purchasing an additional 86,377 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,424,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,735,000 after acquiring an additional 71,746 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,759,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,737 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,777,000 after acquiring an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,773,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,399,000 after acquiring an additional 195,648 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

In other Verisk Analytics news, SVP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,068 shares of company stock worth $112,950 and have sold 518,830 shares worth $54,153,984. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics opened at $104.68 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $104.55 and a 52-week high of $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

