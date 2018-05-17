PopularCoin Price Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $826,635.00 and $9,288.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.68 or 0.01634640 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010550 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014560 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00071633 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016207 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,446,665,695 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

