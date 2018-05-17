Polis (POLIS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $59,053.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last week, Polis has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $11.30 million and $59,053.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $5.34 or 0.00064181 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000546 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 2,115,661 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

