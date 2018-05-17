Playkey (PKT) Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, Playkey has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $8.35 million and $353,481.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00007454 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Lykke Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003952 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00022171 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000835 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00720144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012177 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00051386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00155879 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00085289 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,631,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

