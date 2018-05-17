Platform Specialty Products (PAH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Platform Specialty Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.9434153296911 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of PAH opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Platform Specialty Products has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 3.14.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Platform Specialty Products had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Platform Specialty Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Platform Specialty Products will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

PAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Platform Specialty Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

