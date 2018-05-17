Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZA) Insider Buys C$13,230.00 in Stock

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) insider Philip Goudreau bought 1,000 shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,230.00.

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty traded down C$0.15, reaching C$13.10, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,715. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of C$13.00 and a one year high of C$17.95.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2018, the company had 758 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.