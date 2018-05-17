Pivotal Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Liberty Broadband (LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Pivotal Research in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $134.00. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.18% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We modified our sum-of the-parts valuation methodology post the LBRDK 10-Q filing and most importantly for our 4/30 CHTR (BUY) YE’18 target price decrease to from $500 to $375, which led to $34 change in our YE’18 LBRDK target price to $100. Recall Liberty Broadband’s sole effective asset is a ~17% economic stake (25% voting) in BUY rated CHTR. Recall our CHTR target price reduction was a conservative move to attempt to reflect what we view as overdone investor concern regarding mainly heightened competition and changes to the broader low margin payTV subscriber outlook. We point investors to our most recent CHTR note for a detailed discussion of the underpinnings of this target price + risks. Recall we utilize an 8% discount to NAV in our LBRDK target price.””

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $71.35.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.18). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9,350.33%. research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 679,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,780,000 after purchasing an additional 286,067 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,361,000. Hound Partners LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 49.5% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 387,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,863,000 after purchasing an additional 128,379 shares in the last quarter. Leucadia National Corp grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Leucadia National Corp now owns 226,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $6,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

