Pivotal Research Analysts Give Boot Barn (BOOT) a $20.00 Price Target

Pivotal Research set a $20.00 target price on Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.
NYSE BOOT opened at $24.52 on Monday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $595.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 26,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $496,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at $621,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 86,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,345 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 46,095 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,513,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
