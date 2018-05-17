Pivotal Research Analysts Give Boot Barn (BOOT) a $20.00 Price Target

Pivotal Research set a $20.00 target price on Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE BOOT opened at $24.52 on Monday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $595.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $170.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 26,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $496,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at $621,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 86,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,345 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 46,095 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,513,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

