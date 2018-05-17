Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Holdings in Raytheon (RTN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock opened at $210.15 on Thursday. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $209.06 and a 52 week high of $210.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Raytheon had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

RTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Raytheon from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $235.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $1,223,318.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,952,236.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,969 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,413 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

