Piper Jaffray Upgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) to Overweight

Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNDM. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.32.

TNDM stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.62. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $558.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The medical device company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen bought 25,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $99,091.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,051.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 44,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc is a medical device company, which designs, develops and commercializes products for people with insulin dependent diabetes. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

