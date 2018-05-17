Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK) Shares Bought by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned 0.20% of Pinnacle Entertainment worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Entertainment alerts:

PNK has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

NASDAQ PNK opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.40. Pinnacle Entertainment has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Pinnacle Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $628.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Pinnacle Entertainment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Entertainment Company Profile

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.