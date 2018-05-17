Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Position in Procter & Gamble (PG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,948 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,164,000. Moller Financial Services increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 221.4% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,149,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,668,000 after buying an additional 269,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $255,574.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Schomburger sold 37,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $3,073,833.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,456 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,460. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.92 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.85.

NYSE PG opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $72.98 and a twelve month high of $73.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

