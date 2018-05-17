Pimco High Income Fund (PHK) Short Interest Update

Pimco High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 998,444 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the April 13th total of 1,852,466 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,935 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pimco High Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 585,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco High Income Fund by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 72,246 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco High Income Fund by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 230,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pimco High Income Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 173,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Pimco High Income Fund by 85.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 111,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 51,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHK opened at $8.03 on Thursday. Pimco High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0807 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th.

