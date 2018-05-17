PIECoin Price Down 23.9% Over Last Week (PIE)

PIECoin (CURRENCY:PIE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One PIECoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and YoBit. PIECoin has a total market cap of $32,133.00 and $0.00 worth of PIECoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIECoin has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00153915 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00018824 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001403 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000338 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIECoin Profile

PIE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2016. PIECoin’s total supply is 11,052,595 coins. The official website for PIECoin is www.piecoin.info . PIECoin’s official Twitter account is @Pie_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIECoin is www.piecoin.net

Buying and Selling PIECoin

PIECoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIECoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIECoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIECoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

