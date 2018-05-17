Phillips 66 (PSX) Position Decreased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 15.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 34,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.72.

Phillips 66 opened at $118.16 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

