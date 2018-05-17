Petroleum & Resources (PEO) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.06

News headlines about Petroleum & Resources (NYSE:PEO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Petroleum & Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.7959983779898 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

PEO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.71. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,446. Petroleum & Resources has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

