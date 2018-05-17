Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $4.80

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 6841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PESI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,849 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.