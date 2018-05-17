PepsiCo Forecasted to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (PEP)

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group dropped their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PepsiCo in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s FY2018 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered PepsiCo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

Shares of PepsiCo opened at $97.19 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $125,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 61.57%.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

