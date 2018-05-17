Pentair (PNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PNR. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.21.

Pentair opened at $45.62 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pentair has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Randall J. Hogan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pentair by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water and Electrical. The Water segment designs, manufactures, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications.

