Pentair (PNR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $37,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 26.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 344.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 35,561 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pentair by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Pentair by 155.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 260,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 2,424.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 758,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,653,000 after purchasing an additional 728,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Randall J. Hogan sold 100,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNR stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. Pentair has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water and Electrical. The Water segment designs, manufactures, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications.

