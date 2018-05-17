Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $1.61 Million in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (PPA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NYSEARCA:PPA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense opened at $56.36 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

