Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com opened at $24.70 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Despegar.com, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.80.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DESP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Website and mobile apps in Latin America. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products.

