PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Insider David M. Walker Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 9th, David M. Walker sold 10,326 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $209,617.80.

On Tuesday, May 1st, David M. Walker sold 10,326 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $212,405.82.

On Thursday, March 22nd, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $116,850.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $235,600.00.

PennyMac Financial Services traded down $0.25, hitting $20.15, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 5,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $491.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.60 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 3.67%. analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on PennyMac Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2,681.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

