Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.6270439549371 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

PEI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. 16,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,862. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.48). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $85.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.44 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely populated eastern U.S.

