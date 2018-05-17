PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.23

Media stories about PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PennantPark Investment earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 45.7920235415865 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

PNNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Ladenburg Thalmann raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Shares of PNNT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.23. 9,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,464. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.12.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.23 million. analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

