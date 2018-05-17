Penn National Gaming (PENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Penn National Gaming from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of PENN stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 92.84% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 84,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $2,547,745.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,576,817.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay A. Snowden purchased 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $274,348.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,290.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $71,807,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $35,347,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,337,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,383,000 after purchasing an additional 920,184 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,481,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,210,000 after purchasing an additional 723,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,344,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,111,000 after purchasing an additional 714,928 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.