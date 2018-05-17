Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Holdings in Baozun (BZUN)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Baozun were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,077,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,568,000 after acquiring an additional 899,021 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,263,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,891,000 after acquiring an additional 553,950 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $14,808,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $14,422,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth about $4,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.41 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. Baozun has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 3.86.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Baozun had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

