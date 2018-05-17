Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 1,610 Shares of Service Co. International (SCI)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 374,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 54,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,787 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 260,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 407,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 118,665.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,492 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCI opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $37.44.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.09 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 43.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $298.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 3,110 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $121,632.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,316.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

