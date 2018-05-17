Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BTG (BTG)

BTG (LON:BTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday.

BTG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BTG in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.21) price objective on shares of BTG in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of BTG to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 779.71 ($10.58).

BTG opened at GBX 632.95 ($8.59) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. BTG has a 1 year low of GBX 559.82 ($7.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 784 ($10.63).

BTG (LON:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 32.90 ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 29.80 ($0.40) by GBX 3.10 ($0.04). BTG had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Specialty Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

