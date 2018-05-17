Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Lookers (LOOK)

Lookers (LON:LOOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on Lookers from GBX 109 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lookers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 136.86 ($1.86).

Get Lookers alerts:

Shares of LOOK stock opened at GBX 106.40 ($1.44) on Tuesday. Lookers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78.50 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 131.50 ($1.78).

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.