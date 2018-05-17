Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Grainger (GRI)

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase raised Grainger to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.34) to GBX 330 ($4.48) in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.34) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 282 ($3.83) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 356 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 323.50 ($4.39).

Get Grainger alerts:

Shares of Grainger opened at GBX 313.80 ($4.26) on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Grainger has a 1-year low of GBX 243.05 ($3.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 385.25 ($5.23).

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms bought 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £297.98 ($404.21).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides fund management, asset management, and property management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.