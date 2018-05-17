Pearson (PSON) Sets New 1-Year High at $927.20

Pearson (LON:PSON) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 927.20 ($12.58) and last traded at GBX 921 ($12.49), with a volume of 3654063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 910 ($12.34).

PSON has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($13.02) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($13.23) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.77) to GBX 745 ($10.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 615 ($8.34) to GBX 785 ($10.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 701.33 ($9.51).

Pearson (LON:PSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported GBX 54.10 ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 52.40 ($0.71) by GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Pearson had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of GBX 451.30 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 5th.

In other news, insider Lincoln Wallen acquired 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 924 ($12.53) per share, with a total value of £582.12 ($789.64).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

