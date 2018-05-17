PayPal (PYPL) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,338 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 3,843 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $299,677.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,406.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 7,578 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $590,174.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,061. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.82 on Thursday. PayPal has a one year low of $77.32 and a one year high of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. PayPal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that PayPal will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.