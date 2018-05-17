PayPal (PYPL) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 47,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Waldron LP grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron LP now owns 4,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 24.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 3,843 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $299,677.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,406.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $2,097,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,124.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BTIG Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

PayPal opened at $77.82 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. PayPal has a 52-week low of $77.32 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. PayPal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

