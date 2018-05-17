PayPal (PYPL) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is one of 119 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PayPal to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 13.92% 12.35% 4.83% PayPal Competitors 5.28% 3.47% 0.89%

PayPal has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal’s peers have a beta of 0.67, meaning that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PayPal and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 0 8 31 0 2.79 PayPal Competitors 742 3677 7092 289 2.59

PayPal currently has a consensus target price of $80.68, suggesting a potential upside of 3.67%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 5.58%. Given PayPal’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PayPal has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of PayPal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PayPal and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $13.09 billion $1.80 billion 55.99 PayPal Competitors $2.54 billion $351.63 million 9.98

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. PayPal is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PayPal beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

