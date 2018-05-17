PayPal (PYPL) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is one of 119 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PayPal to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal’s competitors have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PayPal and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 13.92% 12.35% 4.83% PayPal Competitors 5.32% 5.77% 1.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of PayPal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PayPal and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 0 8 31 0 2.79 PayPal Competitors 742 3677 7092 288 2.59

PayPal presently has a consensus price target of $80.68, suggesting a potential upside of 3.67%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 5.62%. Given PayPal’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PayPal has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PayPal and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $13.09 billion $1.80 billion 55.99 PayPal Competitors $2.54 billion $351.63 million 9.98

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. PayPal is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PayPal beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.