Payment Data Systems (PYDS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter. Payment Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 21.43%.

PYDS stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Payment Data Systems has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $2.04.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Payment Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Payment Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Payment Data Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services.

