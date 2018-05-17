Paylocity Holding (PCTY) CEO Sells $4,429,600.00 in Stock

Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 80,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $4,429,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Paylocity traded down $0.13, reaching $57.13, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.99. Paylocity Holding has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $56.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $113.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.74 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Paylocity from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 609.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 36,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

