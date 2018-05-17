Paylocity Holding (PCTY) CEO Sells $4,429,600.00 in Stock

Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 80,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $4,429,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Paylocity traded down $0.13, reaching $57.13, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.99. Paylocity Holding has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $56.36.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $113.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.74 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 609.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 36,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.