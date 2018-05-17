Payfair (PFR) Price Reaches $0.0901 on Exchanges

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Payfair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00001115 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Payfair has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $19,655.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003877 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00021222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000826 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00714931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012359 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00051153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00155168 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00085048 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 88,999,687 tokens. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

