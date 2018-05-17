Payden & Rygel Reduces Stake in Public Storage (PSA)

Payden & Rygel lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,205,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,177,851,000 after buying an additional 312,682 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,308,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,677,000 after purchasing an additional 67,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,191,000 after acquiring an additional 75,518 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,677,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Capital Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,534,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,630,000 after acquiring an additional 542,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $185.00 target price on Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $213.00 target price on Public Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

PSA stock opened at $205.60 on Thursday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $204.81 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.27.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.02). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 50.72%. The business had revenue of $669.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 78.20%.

In other Public Storage news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.53, for a total value of $86,176.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

