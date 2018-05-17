Payden & Rygel Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products (EPD)

Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,272,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Enterprise Products accounts for approximately 2.5% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Enterprise Products were worth $31,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 62,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,526,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $173,014,000 after acquiring an additional 96,505 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.54 per share, with a total value of $605,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,676,026.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products opened at $28.21 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Enterprise Products has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Enterprise Products had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. Enterprise Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enterprise Products from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Enterprise Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Enterprise Products in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

