Payden & Rygel Buys 36,000 Shares of Six Flags (SIX)

Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Six Flags were worth $13,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags in the fourth quarter worth $49,415,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Six Flags by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 785,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,305,000 after purchasing an additional 447,635 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Six Flags by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 503,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,523,000 after purchasing an additional 355,621 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags in the fourth quarter worth $20,136,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Six Flags in the first quarter worth $11,975,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $39,742.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,361,281.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance C. Balk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $6,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,514.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIX. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Six Flags from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Macquarie increased their target price on Six Flags from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on Six Flags and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. Six Flags has a 1-year low of $63.65 and a 1-year high of $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $128.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.75 million. Six Flags had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Six Flags’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.48%.

Six Flags Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

