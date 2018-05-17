PayCoin (XPY) Price Reaches $0.0300 on Top Exchanges

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One PayCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit. Over the last week, PayCoin has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. PayCoin has a total market cap of $357,226.00 and $7.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PayCoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002309 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00309556 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Version (V) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000549 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000167 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000501 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PayCoin Coin Profile

PayCoin (CRYPTO:XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,894,081 coins. PayCoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com . PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin . The official website for PayCoin is www.paycoin.com

PayCoin Coin Trading

PayCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.