Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 195.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Patterson-UTI were worth $43,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,590,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,793,000 after buying an additional 1,941,119 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,852,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,509,000 after buying an additional 763,411 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,679,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,686,000 after buying an additional 612,235 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,059,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,401,000 after buying an additional 3,480,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 2,331,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,648,000 after buying an additional 19,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Patterson-UTI has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $23.12.

Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $809.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.39 million. Patterson-UTI had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Patterson-UTI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Patterson-UTI from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup set a $24.00 target price on Patterson-UTI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Patterson-UTI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $194,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

