Patterson Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (PDCO)

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,640 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,116% compared to the average volume of 51 call options.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Northcoast Research set a $38.00 target price on Patterson Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $22.83 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,856,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,419,000 after buying an additional 1,734,138 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 90,810.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,114 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,934,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,998,000 after purchasing an additional 918,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,681,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,747,000 after purchasing an additional 696,540 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

