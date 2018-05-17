Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to announce $555.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $569.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $541.50 million. Patrick Industries posted sales of $407.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $551.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.65 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In related news, insider Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.65 per share, with a total value of $439,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,955,473.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,322 shares of company stock valued at $855,667. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 66,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 25,243 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,234 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $59.60.

Patrick Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

