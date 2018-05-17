PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Sells 92,460 Shares of Zillow (Z)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) by 58.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,460 shares during the period. Zillow makes up approximately 0.7% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Zillow were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Zillow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Zillow in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zillow to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. KeyCorp set a $63.00 target price on Zillow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Zillow opened at $53.00 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . Zillow has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $299.88 million for the quarter. Zillow had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%.

In related news, insider Greg M. Schwartz sold 8,584 shares of Zillow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $398,726.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Amy Bohutinsky sold 168,748 shares of Zillow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $8,923,394.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,197.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,199,882 shares of company stock worth $64,642,234. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

